Japan Retailers, Eateries Close due to COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--More and more retailers and eateries in Japan are being forced to suspend operations due to increases in COVID-19 infection cases among workers.

The spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus is casting a pall over the industries although they have been taking thorough infection prevention measures.

An infection cluster has occurred at Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores Inc.'s Hanshin Umeda outlet in the western city of Osaka, with a total of 138 people working at the store confirmed positive for the virus in the 11 days to Thursday. The store was shut for two days until Sunday for disinfection. Its food sector has still been closed.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.'s <3099> Isetan Shinjuku store in Tokyo confirmed 81 infection cases, including among tenant shop workers, in the week to Wednesday. On Thursday, about 15 tenant shops at the department store's food section were closed.

The virus can spread easily at old department stores with small and poorly ventilated resting rooms for workers.

