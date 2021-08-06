Japan Ruling Camp Frustrated at Govt over COVID-19 Response

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling camp is growing increasingly frustrated by the government's recent handling of the coronavirus crisis, particularly after confusion over COVID-19 hospital admission guidelines.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration has tweaked the guidelines again and again after a furor over the initial version, aimed at limiting hospitalization to severely ill patients and people with very high risks.

The administration decided the initial version without consulting with the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition or even medical experts.

Many ruling coalition lawmakers blast the administration for lack of coordination over the matter. "The decision was totally unreasonable," one lawmaker said.

On Thursday, the government and the ruling bloc held a working-level meeting of their liaison team on coronavirus measures, agreeing that the government will inform the ruling camp of important policy changes beforehand.

