Japan Bags Bronze in Men's Team Table Tennis

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese men's table tennis team beat South Korea in the third-place match to win a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.

In the men's 50-kilometer race walk in the northern Japan city of Sapporo, Masatora Kawano placed sixth, while Hayato Katsuki came in 30th place and Satoshi Maruo placed 32nd.

In karate, Ryo Kiyuna advanced to the final round of the men's kata, a demonstration of form.

Later the same day, the Japanese men's soccer team will face Mexico in the bronze medal game in a bid to match their previous best of third place in the sport.

The Japanese women's basketball team will meet France for a spot in the gold medal game.

