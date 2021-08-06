Typhoon Forecast to Approach Eastern Japan as Olympics Close

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Mirinae is forecast to approach the Kanto eastern Japan region including Tokyo on Sunday, when the Summer Olympics are slated to close, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The 10th typhoon of the year, whose central atmospheric pressure was 990 hectopascals, was traveling east at 15 kilometers per hour about 120 kilometers north-northwest of Minamidaitojima, an Okinawa Prefecture island, as of 6 a.m. Friday (9 p.m. Thursday GMT).

The typhoon had a maximum sustained wind speed of 20 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 30 meters per second.

Mirinae is forecast to travel northeast later and cross the Izu island chain off the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, which neighbors the Kanto region, on Sunday.

If its course moves northward, the typhoon may come very close to or even make a landfall in Shizuoka or Kanto, the agency said.

