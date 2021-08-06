Japan Protests S. Korea's Live Streaming from Takeshima

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has protested against South Korea's provision of live images of the disputed Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima.

The South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Thursday that it will start the live streaming on its website from the next day.

The islands of Takeshima in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, are effectively controlled by South Korea, which calls them Dokdo.

On Thursday, immediately after the announcement by the South Korean ministry, Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a protest via telephone to the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo saying the move is utterly unacceptable and extremely regrettable.

Funakoshi also called on South Korea to call off the project.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]