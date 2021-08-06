Hiroshima Urges Govt to Sign Nuke Ban Treaty on 76th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged the Japanese central government to sign the U.N. nuclear weapons ban treaty on the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city Friday.

In this year's Peace Declaration, read in an annual memorial ceremony at the city's Peace Memorial Park, Matsui demanded the government's "immediate signing and ratification" of the U.N. Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which took effect in January.

Matsui also requested the government to join the first meeting of the parties to the treaty and work for "productive mediation between the nuclear and nonnuclear weapon states."

Japan, the only nation attacked with any nuclear weapon, has not signed the U.N. treaty considering its reliance on the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

He also demanded that the government provide relief to those exposed to the so-called radioactive black rain, which fell soon after the atomic bombing, given a finalized court ruling that recognized all plaintiffs in litigation on black-rain health damage as hibakusha atomic bomb survivors.

