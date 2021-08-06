Japanese Cartoonist Sanpei Sato Dies at 91

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese cartoonist Sanpei Sato, known for the "Fujisantaro" four-panel comic series, died of aspiration pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital last Saturday. He was 91.

Sato, whose real name was Yukikazu Sato, was born in the central Japan city of Nagoya in 1929 and grew up in the western city of Osaka. He debuted as a cartoonist in 1951, when his "Osaka no Musuko" comic series appeared on a local newspaper in Osaka.

He later moved to Tokyo, where he began drawing the Fujisantaro series for the evening edition of the major Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun in April 1965.

The series depicted an ordinary corporate worker in the period of Japan's rapid economic growth after World War II and during its bubble economy era using humor and satire, earning Sato many fans.

Fujisantaro began appearing on the newspaper's morning edition in 1979. Sato drew a total of 8,168 comic strips under the series until it ended in September 1991. Other works of Sato include Yuhi-kun and Asakaze-kun.

