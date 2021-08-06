Suga Vows to Provide Broad Relief to "Black Rain" Victims Swiftly

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Friday to provide broad relief swiftly to people exposed to radioactive "black rain" that fell soon after the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

"We'll quickly decide our response together with the Hiroshima prefectural government and the Hiroshima city government, and provide relief," Suga told a press conference in the city, referring to people who are in a situation similar to that for plaintiffs in a damages lawsuit over health damage from the black rain.

The government is expected to consider issuing swiftly health handbooks certifying these people as hibakusha atomic bomb survivors.

Suga made the remarks after the government last month decided not to appeal a high court ruling that recognized all 84 plaintiffs in the lawsuit as hibakusha. At the time of the atomic bombing, the plaintiffs were living outside a state-designated area subject to black-rain relief.

Suga was visiting Hiroshima to attend an annual memorial ceremony for victims of the atomic bombing. Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the nuclear attack Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

