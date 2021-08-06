Japan to Show Sri Lankan Woman's Video to Bereaved Family

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Immigration Services Agency of Japan plans to disclose surveillance video footage of a Sri Lankan woman who died during detention at an immigration facility only to her bereaved family, Japanese government officials said Friday.

The woman, Wishma Sandamali, 33, died in March after being taken to the facility in the central Japan city of Nagoya in August 2020 for her suspected illegal stay in Japan. Her health started to deteriorate around January this year.

Her family has repeatedly called on the agency to show video footage of Wishma in the facility. The agency had turned down the request for security reasons, but apparently decided later that revealing the footage only to the family would pose no problem.

The agency is considering showing the video after announcing the final investigation report on her death possibly soon, the officials said.

According to the family's lawyers, the video is expected to include images of Wishma for about two weeks up until her death.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]