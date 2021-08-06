Hibakusha Urge Japan to Sign, Ratify U.N. Nuclear Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Japan urged Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday to sign and ratify the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which came into effect in January.

Representatives from seven hibakusha organizations in the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima met with Suga at a hotel in the city of Hiroshima on Friday, which marked the 76th anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing on the city.

Japan "signing and ratifying (the treaty) is the shortest way to build a bridge between nuclear powers and nonnuclear powers," Toshiyuki Mimaki, 78, acting head of a hibakusha group, said.

Suga said, "It is important that we get nuclear weapon states involved in nuclear disarmament, in order to abolish such weapons."

He added that Japan will work as a bridge between countries with different views at review conferences of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, and contribute actively to international talks to advance further nuclear disarmament.

