Karateka Kiyuna, Wrestler Mukaida Win Olympic Gold for Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ryo Kiyuna won a gold medal in the men's karate kata competition, a demonstration of form, in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday, in the sport's Olympic debut.

In wrestling, Japan's Mayu Mukaida clinched gold in the women's 53-kilogram division.

Among other Japanese wrestlers, Takuto Otoguro advanced to the final of the men's freestyle 65 kg competition, while Yui Susaki reached the women's 50 kg final.

The Japanese women's basketball team beat France 87-71 to face the United States in the gold medal game on Sunday.

In the men's table tennis team event, Japan beat South Korea to win a bronze medal.

