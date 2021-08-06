Suga Denies Olympics Responsible for Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga denied Friday that the ongoing Tokyo Olympics are responsible for the rising daily number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

"I don't share the view that the Olympics have so far led to a rise in infections, as crowds in Tokyo's downtown areas haven't increased, compared with levels before the Olympics opened (two weeks ago)," Suga told a press conference in the western city of Hiroshima.

"We'll make efforts to further reduce movements of people, including (requests to) watch the Olympics at home and refrain from going out for nonessential reasons," the prime minister said.

Although new infections have been reported daily among Olympics-related people, Suga stressed that athletes from abroad and others are being "fully managed," receiving coronavirus tests and behavior checks, and that those newly found to be infected are isolated.

Meanwhile, Suga said that whether to allow spectators at the Tokyo Paralympics, to be held between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5, will be determined through talks among the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments, the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee after the end of the Olympic Games on Sunday.

