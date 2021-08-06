Japan's Total Coronavirus Tally Tops 1 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, exceeded one million Friday.

The total nationwide tally since the discovery of the first case on Jan. 16, 2020, came to 1,002,095. The overall number grew by around 100,000 in the past eight days.

A total of 15,645 new cases were confirmed across the country on Friday, rewriting the record high for the third consecutive day.

Twenty COVID-19 deaths were reported the same day, bringing the cumulative death toll to 15,274.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms rose by 197 from the previous day to 1,020, exceeding 1,000 for the first time in around two months since June 10, according to the health ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]