Japan Total Coronavirus Tally Tops 1 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, exceeded one million Friday.

The country confirmed 13,394 new cases on the day, bringing the total nationwide tally since the discovery of the first case Jan. 16, 2020, to 1,000,576. The overall number grew by around 100,000 in the eight days through Friday.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll came to 15,270.

The total number of infections topped 500,000 in April this year, about 15 months after the confirmation of the first case, and the one-million mark four months later.

The pace of infections has been especially high since late July, with new cases topping 10,000 almost every day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]