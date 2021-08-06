Suga Criticized for Missing Key Part of His Hiroshima Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga drew criticism after failing to read out a key part of the prepared text of his speech at an annual peace memorial ceremony in the western city of Hiroshima on Friday.

The missing part included the sentence that, as the only country that has experienced the horror of nuclear devastation in war, Japan will steadily accumulate efforts to realize a world without nuclear weapons.

Afterwards, the prime minister continued the speech, despite an unnatural gap in the flow of his words.

"I apologize for leaving out part of the speech," Suga told a press conference after attending the Hiroshima peace ceremony for the first time since he took office last September.

Explaining the failure, he said, "The papers stuck together, due to glue."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]