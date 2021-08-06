Japan's Public Pension Fund Earns 4.9 T. Yen in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it posted an investment return of 4,981.9 billion yen, or 2.68 pct, in April-June, remaining in the black for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The market prices of foreign equities owned by the GPIF went up amid hopes for an economic recovery in line with progress on COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as accommodative monetary policies in major economies.

The GPIF's total return since it started market investments in fiscal 2001 came to 100,318.2 billion yen, exceeding the 100-trillion-yen mark for the first time.

The pension fund's investment assets totaled 191,618.9 billion yen as of the end of June, also a record high.

In April-June, the pension fund logged 3,990.8 billion yen in profit from investments in foreign shares, 887.3 billion yen from foreign bonds and 208.9 billion yen from domestic bonds.

