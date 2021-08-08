Suga's Easy Reelection Hopes Clouded by Potential Opponents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's hopes of securing another term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party uncontested may be dashed, with several party members mulling bids.

Suga's term as LDP president runs out at the end of next month. LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, who supports Suga, had been hoping to have Suga reelected without any challengers.

However, it was learned that former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi would clarify her willingness to run for LDP presidency in an issue of the monthly magazine Bungei Shunju out Tuesday.

Younger members of the LDP are also mulling propping up a candidate of their own.

"I decided to run for the presidency because it is a time of great social unrest and many challenges," Takaichi told the magazine. "In order to create a beautiful, strong and growing country, I will aim to become the head of government and implement a plan for boosting the resilience of the Japanese economy."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]