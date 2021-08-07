9 Passengers Injured in Knife Attack on Tokyo Train

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--A knife-wielding man attacked passengers on an Odakyu Line express train in Tokyo on Friday evening, injuring nine people, including one seriously.

The Metropolitan Police Department received an emergency call around 8:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m.). According to the police and Odakyu Electric Railway Co. <9007>, the man, in his 30s, ran away after attacking passengers on the train between Seijogakuen-mae Station and Soshigaya-Okura Station in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.

A woman from Tokyo in her 20s suffered a serious injury. Eight men were hurt slightly, including by being beaten. All the people are conscious, according to the police.

Around 10 p.m., the man appeared at a convenience store in the capital’s Suginami Ward and identified himself to be the culprit of the attack. After an emergency call by a store clerk, police officers rushed to the store and detained the man. He is being questioned on charges of attempted murder.

According to the police, the suspect slashed at the passengers while moving from a train car to another. A knife thought to be the weapon used in the attack was found inside the train.

