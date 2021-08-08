Fukushima Peaches Praised by Olympic Participants

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--A chorus of praises has been showered on peaches grown in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, by foreign nationals who enjoyed the fruit while visiting Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, with their love for the delicacy being disseminated throughout the world through social media.

Locals in the disaster-hit prefecture cheered such warm reactions, calling them an important outcome of "the Reconstruction Olympics."

The Tokyo Games are dubbed the Reconstruction Olympics to showcase Japan's recovery from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Fukushima peaches are "outstanding," said Robert Laing Harrow, head coach of the Australian women's softball team. Olympic softball matches took place at a stadium in Fukushima.

Ken Eriksen, who leads the women's softball team of the United States, said Fukushima peaches are "absolutely delicious."

