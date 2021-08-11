Ministry to Post All Local Govt Digital Job Listings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry is planning to create a system in which it will release all local governments' recruitment information on digital jobs on its website, in order to help cities, wards, towns and villages throughout the county secure suitable human resources.

The ministry will soon release a standardized format for the job postings.

The job postings created by the local governments will be sent to the ministry though the prefectural governments.

The ministry hopes to release the first round of job postings this autumn, officials said.

Ever since the novel coronavirus started spreading, local governments have been pushing for digitalization.

