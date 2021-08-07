Tokyo Train Knife Attack Suspect Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested a 36-year-old man on Saturday over a knife attack that took place on an Odakyu Line train in Tokyo the day before.

The investigation headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seijo police station arrested Yusuke Tsushima from the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Tsushima has admitted to the charges, saying that he wanted to kill many people.

The investigation headquarters revised up the number of seriously or slightly injured victims from nine to 10 the same day. Of the victims, whose ages range from 20 to the 50s, four suffered stab wounds while six were injured after falling or being punched, it said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a 20-year-old female university student aboard the rapid express train operated by Odakyu Electric Railway Co. <9007>, between Seijogakuen-mae Station and Soshigaya-Okura Station in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]