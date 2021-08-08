Japan Expands Coronavirus Pre-emergency to 8 More Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Sunday placed eight more prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage through Aug. 31.

The government will continue to call on people to take thorough measures against infections at a time when the number of new cases involving the highly contagious delta variant, first confirmed in India, is surging in Japan.

There is no sign that the fifth wave of infections, currently hitting Japan, will be brought under control anytime soon despite the government's efforts to prevent explosive growth in the number of new infection cases nationwide through state of emergency and pre-emergency measures.

The pre-emergency status allows prefectural governors to impose restrictions similar to but less strict than those introduced under an emergency declaration.

The government will call on restaurants and bars in the newly added eight prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Aichi, Shiga and Kumamoto to close before 8 p.m. and stop serving alcoholic beverages in principle under the pre-emergency state.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]