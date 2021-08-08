All Eyes on Closing Ceremony as Tokyo Olympics Ends Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--With the Tokyo Olympic Games set to come to a close on Sunday, all eyes are on the closing ceremony to be held at the Japan National Stadium with no spectators in the stands from 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) the same day.

After the Tokyo Games officially began on July 23 with an opening ceremony featuring a performance inspired by pictograms of Olympic sports and a show of drones forming a revolving globe over the stadium, many are interested in what attractions will be in the closing event.

In Olympic closing ceremonies, athletes are not separated by their countries and regions when they enter the venue. The practice originated in the 1964 Tokyo Games, when athletes from around the world entered together even though they were supposed to march through the venue by country or region after all the flagbearers.

The sight of athletes mingling regardless of race and gender and enjoying themselves was welcomed as a symbol of peace.

Japanese literary giant Yukio Mishima called the sight "beauty in chaos," while another noted Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe applauded the "dozens of minutes of the best festive atmosphere."

