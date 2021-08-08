Japanese Baseball Team Wins Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan beat the United States 2-0 in the baseball final to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

The Japanese baseball team's gold was the first since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, when baseball was a demonstration sport, and the first since baseball became an official Olympic sport at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

In wrestling, Japan's Takuto Otoguro clinched a gold medal in the men's freestyle 65-kilogram division, while Yui Susaki also won gold in the women's 50 kg category.

In the women's golf event, Japanese player Mone Inami won silver, the first medal ever for Japan in an Olympic golf competition.

Japanese karateka Ryutaro Araga claimed a bronze medal in the men's kumite plus-75 kg category.

