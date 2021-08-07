Japan Confirms 15,753 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 15,753 COVID-19 infection cases on Saturday, marking a single-day high for the fourth straight day.

Across the country, 13 new deaths were confirmed among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients climbed by 48 from the previous day to 1,068, surpassing 1,000 for the second consecutive day.

The number of new infection cases stood at no less than 10 in 45 of Japan's 47 prefectures, with the exception being Shimane and Tokushima prefectures in western Japan.

The daily tally reached record highs in six prefectures--Saitama, Chiba, Yamanashi, Shizuoka, Shiga and Kumamoto.

In Tokyo, the number of new cases came to 4,566, up by 508 from a week before and above 4,000 for four days in a row, the metropolitan government said.

