Tokyo Olympics Closes, Hands Over Baton to Paris 2024

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic Games came to an end Sunday night with the closing ceremony at the Japan National Stadium, which was held with the participation of athletes and related officials but without spectators amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

At the ceremony, the Olympic flame was extinguished to bring down the curtain on the 17-day competition and the Olympic baton was handed over to the next host city, Paris.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for summer 2020, was postponed for the first time in Olympic history, due to the viral crisis.

"For the first time since the pandemic began, the entire world came together," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said at the closing ceremony. "The Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020 were the Olympic Games of hope, solidarity and peace."

Bach added, "On behalf of all the athletes, we say thank you Tokyo, thank you Japan."

