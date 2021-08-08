Tokyo Olympics to Close, Handing Over Baton to Paris 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic Games will come to an end Sunday night with the closing ceremony at the Japan National Stadium, which will be held with the participation of athletes and related officials but without spectators amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony will start at 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) to bring down the curtain on the 17-day competition and hand over the Olympic baton to the next host city, Paris.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for summer 2020, was postponed for the first time in Olympic history, due to the viral crisis.

The 32nd Summer Games and the second Olympics in Tokyo brought together a total of about 11,000 athletes from 205 countries and regions, as well as a team of refugees, who competed in a record 339 events in 33 sports.

Although the Olympic events were held almost as scheduled, they were influenced to some extent by the spread of COVID-19 and the scorching summer heat in Japan.

