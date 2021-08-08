Typhoon May Make Landfall in Kyushu Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Lupit, the ninth typhoon of the year, is highly likely to make landfall in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region Sunday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Mirinae, the 10th typhoon of the year, traveled northeast off the southeastern coast of the Boso Peninsula in eastern Japan Sunday morning and is forecast to move eastward away from Japan later in the day.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit the Kanto eastern region. Rainfall reached 51.5 millimeters in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, in an hour to around 9:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m. GMT) Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Typhoon Lupit traveled north-northeast some 320 kilometers off the west-northwestern coast of Amami Oshima, an island in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima, at 30 kilometers per hour. It had a central atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals, a maximum sustained wind speed of 20 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 30 meters per second.

Typhoon Lupit is expected to become a tropical cyclone after reaching the Sea of Japan side of the country by Monday but is forecast to cause heavy rain in wide areas, including southwestern, northern and eastern Japan regions.

