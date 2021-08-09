Temperature Tops 40 Degrees Celsius in Japan's Gifu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The mercury surged in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, Sunday, topping 40 degrees Celsius in the city of Tajimi for the first time in the country this year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The city saw the temperature hit 40.6 degrees around 1:35 p.m. (4:35 a.m. GMT), according the agency.

The agency issued heatstroke warnings in central, western, southwestern and southern Japan regions the same day.

