Hashimoto, Suga, Koike to Receive IOC's Olympic Order in Gold

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee on Sunday decided to give the Olympic Order in Gold to Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The decision to award the three for their contributions to the spread and development of the Olympic movement was made at the day's IOC general meeting in Tokyo.

The last time the Olympic Order in Gold was given to a Japanese citizen was when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received it in 2020.

The number of Japanese recipients of the order in gold will reach six.

Toshiro Muto, director-general of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, will receive the Olympic Order in Silver. The total number of Japanese recipients of the order in gold, silver and bronze will come to 67.

