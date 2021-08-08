Tokyo Newly Finds 4,066 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 4,066 people with the novel coronavirus Sunday, marking the fifth straight day with more than 4,000 new infections.

The daily number of new cases in the Japanese capital increased by 1,008 from a week earlier.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 30 pct to 4,037.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria grew by one from Saturday to 151.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]