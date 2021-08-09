Typhoon Lupit Makes Landfall in Kyushu Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Lupit, the ninth typhoon of the year, made landfall around Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region shortly past 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) Sunday.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Mirinae, the 10th typhoon of the year, is forecast to travel northeast off Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and move eastward away from Japan later.

Heavy rain hit the Kanto eastern region mainly on Sunday morning and the Kyushu region from around noon the same day. Rainfall reached 84.5 millimeters in Nobeoka in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki in an hour to around 8:15 p.m.

Typhoon Lupit is expected to become a tropical cyclone after reaching the Sea of Japan side of the country on Monday but is forecast to cause heavy rain also in northern and eastern Japan regions.

As of midnight Sunday, Typhoon Lupit traveled northeast around Nobeoka at 50 kilometers per hour. It had a central atmospheric pressure of 988 hectopascals, a maximum sustained wind speed of 20 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 30 meters per second.

