Japan Earns Record 58 Medals at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan earned a record number of Olympic medals, at 58, at the 17-day Tokyo Olympic Games that came to an end Sunday, including 27 golds, also a record high.

The host nation clinched 14 silvers and 17 bronzes. The overall number of medals earned by Japan exceeded the country's previous record of 41, logged at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Japan came third in the gold medal rankings, after the United States and China, and fifth in overall medal rankings.

The cumulative number of Olympic medals Japan has won reached 499, including two bronze medals earned in art competitions at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

On Sunday, the Japanese women's basketball team clinched silver after being defeated by the U.S. team 75-90. The United States grabbed gold in a women's Olympic basketball event for the seventh consecutive Games.

