Typhoon Lupit Lashes Western Japan with Heavy Rain

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Lupit lashed western and central Japan on Monday with heavy rain and strong winds, before becoming an extratropical cyclone.

After making landfall around Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, in the Kyushu southwestern region, on Sunday evening, the ninth typhoon of the year traveled across Miyazaki and Oita prefectures, also in Kyushu, and the Seto Inland Sea. It reached the vicinity of Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, around 5 a.m. Monday (8 p.m. Sunday GMT).

The typhoon turned an extratropical cyclone in Okayama Prefecture at 9 p.m. The cyclone is expected to travel northeast along the Sea of Japan coast and cut across the Tohoku northeastern region on Tuesday.

With heavy rain predicted for western, northern and eastern Japan through Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency put the public on alert against landslides, flooding, swollen river, violent winds and high waves.

On Monday morning, torrential rain hit mainly the Chugoku western region and the Tokai central region. In the town of Kitahiroshima, Hiroshima, an emergency warning calling for action to secure safety, the highest on a five-tier alert scale, was issued briefly.

