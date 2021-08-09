Weekly Coronavirus Cases Total 95,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 95,675 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan in the week through Monday morning.

The weekly total surged about 50 pct from the preceding week's 65,843 cases. In the week before last, infections stood at 29,237 cases.

The figure for the latest week brought the cumulative total of infection cases in Japan, including among those aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Yokohama, south of Tokyo, last year, to 1,032,975 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The cumulative total exceeded one million on Friday.

Among Japan's 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the largest total number of infection cases, at 249,285, up 28,259 from a week earlier. It was followed by Osaka, at 122,458 cases, up 7,433 cases, Kanagawa, at 96,754 cases, up 12,148 cases, and Saitama, at 66,123 cases, up 8,281 cases.

