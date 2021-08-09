Nagasaki Mayor Urges Japan to Ratify Nuclear Arms Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city on Monday, with its mayor urging the central government to ratify the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at an early date.

An annual memorial ceremony held at a park near the epicenter of the nuclear attack was attended by about 500 people, including hibakusha survivors of the bombing, victims' family members and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Representatives of 63 countries including nuclear states, as well as the United Nations and the European Union, were also among the attendees.

Participants observed a minute of silence from 11:02 a.m. (2:02 a.m. GMT), the time when the atomic bomb exploded over Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, three days after Hiroshima, western Japan, suffered the same fate, near the end of World War II.

In the Nagasaki Peace Declaration he read out at the memorial ceremony, Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue said, "As the country that is most aware of the tragic consequences of nuclear weapons, please join as observers the first meeting of state parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in order to look into ways to develop this treaty."

"In addition, please sign" the treaty and "see to its ratification at the earliest possible date," he also said.

