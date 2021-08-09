Japan Fulfills Responsibilities as Olympics Host: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan has fulfilled its responsibilities as the Tokyo Olympics host nation and brought the Games to a close with little trouble, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

"This is the result of the understanding and cooperation of citizens. I would like to offer my heartfelt gratitude," Suga said at a news conference in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan.

"Athletes turned in outstanding performances. It was a wonderful Olympics," he said.

The Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed for a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, ended with the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Suga revealed that more than 100 million vaccine shots against the novel coronavirus have been administered in Japan.

