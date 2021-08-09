12,073 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed across Japan stood at 12,073 on Monday, exceeding 10,000 for the seventh straight day.

According to the health ministry, there were 1,190 seriously ill COVID-19 patients, up 52 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 2,884 new infection cases were confirmed, up 689 from a week earlier and hitting a record high for a Monday.

According to the metropolitan government, the daily number of new infection cases averaged 4,135.4 for the week to Monday, up 28.7 pct from the preceding week.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo, under the metropolitan government's criteria, totaled 157 on Monday, up six from the previous day.

