Tokyo Confirms 2,884 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,884 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

It was the first time in seven days that the daily count in the Japanese capital has fallen below 3,000.

Still, the figure increased 689 from a week earlier and hit a record high for a Monday.

According to the metropolitan government, the daily number of new infection cases averaged 4,135.4 for the week to Monday, up 28.7 pct from the preceding week.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients, under the metropolitan government's criteria, increased six from the previous day to 157.

