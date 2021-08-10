Tokyo Games Marred by Summer Heat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic Games were marred by problems arising from the heat of summer in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the northern city of Sapporo.

On July 23, the day of the Games' opening ceremony, Svetlana Gomboeva of the Russian Olympic Committee said she suffered symptoms of heatstroke after participating in a women's archery event.

Japan's Masatora Kawano collapsed on the street due to the heat during the men's 50-kilometer race walk event in Sapporo on Friday.

This happened even though the venues of the Games' race walk and marathon events had been moved to the capital of Hokkaido on concerns about Tokyo's summer heat.

"My internal organs were screwed up by the heat," said Kawano, who managed to finish the race in sixth place. Of the 59 athletes in the event, 10 dropped out midway.

