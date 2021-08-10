Suga Apologizes for Being Late for Nagasaki Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday apologized for being a minute late for the previous day's peace memorial ceremony in Nagasaki to mark the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city.

"I was late due to an issue related to time management, and I want to offer a heartfelt apology," he told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

The government said that Suga arrived late at the ceremony due to a time management mistake by an aide to the prime minister.

The ceremony began at 10:45 a.m. Monday (1:45 a.m. GMT), and Suga took his seat at 10:46 a.m.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Tuesday that he has directly given a warning to the prime minister's aide in question. "We're fully aware of the importance of the ceremony," the top government spokesman said, adding, "We take the incident seriously and will respond appropriately so that such a thing will never happen again."

