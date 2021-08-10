Biden Praises Tokyo Olympics as Great Success

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Tuesday that the Tokyo Olympics were a great success, pledging support for Japan's efforts to hold a safe and secure Paralympics.

Speaking over the phone with Biden for about 15 minutes at the request of the U.S. side, Suga expressed a gratitude for Washington's consistent and powerful support and cooperation for holding the Games.

The Games were under a lot of constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Japan fulfilled responsibility as the host nation, Suga said.

The two leaders praised performances by athletes from both countries at the Games, which were postponed by a year due to the pandemic and ended on Sunday.

Suga said he will make all-out efforts to hold the Tokyo Paralympics, set to start on Aug. 24, safely and securely.

