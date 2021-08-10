Japan Immigration Admits Flaws over Sri Lankan Woman's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Immigration Services Agency of Japan admitted medical care system flaws in an investigation report on the death of a Sri Lankan woman under detention at an immigration facility, which was released Tuesday.

The report also pointed out that repeated requests for medical care from the woman, Wishma Sandamali, had not reached senior officials of the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau. She died at the age of 33 at the facility in the central Japan city of Nagoya in March.

It concluded that there are "many points that should be improved and reflected on" regarding how immigration authorities responded to the case.

"I sincerely apologize for the loss of a precious life at a detention facility that was supposed to protect lives," Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference Tuesday.

The Immigration Services Agency announced punishments of officials of the immigration facility, citing their failure to put in place and operate a system necessary for executing their duties. Taketoshi Sano, chief of the facility, and Shinichi Watanabe, then deputy head, were admonished, while two senior officials were reprimanded.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]