Japan Govt Workers' Bonus Cut Recommended

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Personnel Authority on Tuesday recommended that annual bonuses of central government workers in fiscal 2021 be lowered by 0.15 month of salary to 4.3 months.

The agency recommended that such workers' monthly salaries be kept unchanged.

Government workers' annual income is expected to fall by 62,000 yen on average as a result. The recommendations were made to parliament and the cabinet.

The bonus cut is aimed at closing the gap with private-sector workers. A survey by the agency found that private-sector workers' annual bonuses averaged 4.32 months of salaries.

The agency recommended a bonus cut for the second straight year after calling for a reduction of 0.05 month of salary in fiscal 2020.

