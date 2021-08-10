Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony TV Rating Hits 46.7 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The live broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics' closing ceremony on Sunday night drew an average household viewership rate of 46.7 pct in the Kanto eastern Japan region, Video Research Ltd. said Tuesday.

The figure for the live coverage by public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., was the third highest for an Olympic closing ceremony, after the 63.2 pct for the 1964 Tokyo Games and the 46.9 pct for the 1972 Munich Games.

The first half of the ceremony had a viewership rate of 46.7 pct, while the latter half had 39.8 pct.

Of all live-broadcast events of the Tokyo Olympics, Saturday's final baseball match, in which Japan beat the United States to win gold, had the highest average TV rating, at 37.0 pct, followed by Sunday's men's marathon event, at 31.4 pct.

