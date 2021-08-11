Urban Sports Breathe New Life into Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Urban sports such as skateboarding and sports climbing made their Olympic debut at the just-ended Tokyo Games, bringing a breath of fresh air to the traditional international sporting event.

Young people, particularly, were attracted to urban sports events in the Games in which participating athletes, unlike in traditional Olympic sports, had fun in a free atmosphere and praised each other.

In the women's park skateboarding final Aug. 4, 15-year-old Misugu Okamoto from Japan missed her landing after pulling off a series of acrobatic tricks, finishing in fourth place. As Okamoto left the course in tears, other competitors ran over and lifted her up on their shoulders to show their respect for her.

The sport developed as a street culture, with skateboarders valuing their own playing styles more than rankings. In the Olympic event, competitors exchanged high-fives and hugs, regardless of age and nationality, after each finished a performance.

Also new to viewers were slang expressions used by commentators on live telecasts of the event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]