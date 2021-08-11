Japanese Experts Speak of Tokyo Olympics Legacies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese experts expressed their views on what the Tokyo Olympics, held with almost no spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, left behind as legacies and lessons for posterity.

The Tokyo Olympics took place after a one-year delay due to the pandemic while the host city was still under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Morinari Watanabe, a member of the International Olympic Committee and president of the International Gymnastics Federation, said that having hosted the Olympics will help Japan enhance its international presence.

"When Japanese people work abroad, it will support them that they are from a country that hosted an Olympics amid the pandemic," he said.

Watanabe, who once worked as a corporate employee, said that Japanese people should have a wider perspective to consider the significance of having hosted the Olympics.

