Japan Creates Defense White Paper for Children

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday announced the creation of a white paper on defense for elementary and junior high school students.

The Defense Ministry will release the white paper on its website Monday.

The 30-page report explains issues including the national security environment around Japan, the relationship between the country's Constitution and Self-Defense Forces, and new battlefields such as space and cyberspace. Illustrations are used to help readers understand the content easily.

"We want as many children as possible to deepen their understanding of the ministry and the SDF," Kishi told a press conference.

The ministry publishes an annul white paper on Japan's defense policies and military trends in other countries.

