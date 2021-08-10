10,574 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 10,574 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, exceeding 10,000 for the eighth straight day.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 19.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients grew by 40 from Monday to 1,230.

Tokyo reported 2,612 new infections, down from the week-before level of 3,709, the metropolitan government said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's standards hit a record high of 176, up by 19 from Monday.

