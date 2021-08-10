Tokyo Logs 2,612 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 2,612 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, down from the week-before level of 3,709, the metropolitan government said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the Tokyo government's standards stood at a record 176 as of the day, up by 19 from Monday.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients across Japan grew by 40 to 1,230, the health ministry said.

Of the people newly found with the virus in Tokyo, 884 are in their 20s, 560 in their 30s and 420 in their 40s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 103.

